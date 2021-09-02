Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.90 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Metronome has a market cap of $61.90 million and $84,587.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00010310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00157427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.07563274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.43 or 0.99933959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00810301 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,352,816 coins and its circulating supply is 12,066,442 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

