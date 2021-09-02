MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.80% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

