Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

