MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00007488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $40.42 million and $242,190.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.00487592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.39 or 0.01235911 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,770,716 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

