Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.92.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

MIME opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 127.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.