Mina Market Cap Hits $789.24 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Mina has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00007858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $789.24 million and approximately $108.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00156486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.18 or 0.07563683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.53 or 0.99898072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00841653 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 206,645,842 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

