Miramar Capital LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.87. 2,134,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

