Miramar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.49. 3,370,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

