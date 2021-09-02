Miramar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.00. The company had a trading volume of 452,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,289. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

