Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 50,405 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.