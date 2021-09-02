Miramar Capital LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

