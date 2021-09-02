Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $198.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

