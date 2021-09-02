Miramar Capital LLC Sells 30,142 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,142 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,223,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $283.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

