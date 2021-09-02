Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $173.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.60 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.