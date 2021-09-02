Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $27.33 million and $116,348.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.84 or 0.00046224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00156322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.76 or 0.07628753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.31 or 1.00111697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00803863 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,196,576 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

