Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Cap Achieves $24.20 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1% against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $24.20 million and approximately $152,398.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $555.58 or 0.01118901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.22 or 0.07629175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.10 or 1.00283316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00804269 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 43,554 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

