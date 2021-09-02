Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25. 3,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 829,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,354,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

