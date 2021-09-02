Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

NYSE:MCW opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $582,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

