Mithril Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $57.55 million and $8.93 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00516366 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

