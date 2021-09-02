Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,032 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $208.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

