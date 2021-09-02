Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,585 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of TransUnion worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $122.62 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

