Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,137 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD opened at $80.78 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

