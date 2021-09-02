Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 30,768 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

