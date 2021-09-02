Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,156 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

