Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 39,525 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,525 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

