Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

