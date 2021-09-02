Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,102 shares of company stock worth $2,757,961 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

