Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.69 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

