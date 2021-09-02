Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $252.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $257.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

