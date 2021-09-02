Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Okta worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Okta by 59.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,930,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Okta by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.05.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $264.76 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

