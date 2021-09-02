Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 123,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $159.28 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.92.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

