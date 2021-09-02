Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,230 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of -145.43 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,762,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,538.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock valued at $430,373,059.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

