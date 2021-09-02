Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

