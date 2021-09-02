Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4,371.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

