Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,781 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

