Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.88. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.