Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.43 Million Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 1,127.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Li Auto worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $1,666,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.44. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.70.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

