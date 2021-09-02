Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.32 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in DexCom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DXCM opened at $544.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $547.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

