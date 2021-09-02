Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.07 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,263,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,354,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 529,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 77,935 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

