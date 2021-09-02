Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.54 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $288.39 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $289.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.