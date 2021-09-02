Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

BIIB opened at $338.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.97. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

