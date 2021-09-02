Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.12 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after buying an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 68.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC opened at $335.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.03. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

