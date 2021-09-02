Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.29 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $3,655,783. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $221.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.