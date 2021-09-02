Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $232.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,410 shares of company stock worth $2,135,681. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

