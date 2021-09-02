Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 37.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $297.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

