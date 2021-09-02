Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,165 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $197.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

