Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,166 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

HUM stock opened at $405.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.68. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

