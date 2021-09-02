Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 69,951 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.