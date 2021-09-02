Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,479 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,015. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $382.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.34 and a 200 day moving average of $336.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

