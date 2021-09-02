Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,572 shares of company stock valued at $171,268,684. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $368.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

